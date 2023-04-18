Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Asana Inc. (ASAN) to new highs

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $18.38, up 3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.90 and dropped to $18.19 before settling in for the closing price of $18.32. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $11.32-$33.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $77.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1782 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.77. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.12. Second resistance stands at $19.37. The third major resistance level sits at $19.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.70.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.15 billion has total of 214,388K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 547,210 K in contrast with the sum of -407,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 150,230 K and last quarter income was -95,030 K.