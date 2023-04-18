Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) to new highs

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.48, plunging -3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.08 and $5.13.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -139.50%. With a float of $64.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1037 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.63, operating margin of -324.96, and the pretax margin is -3667.52.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 33,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 7,479,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 74,495 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $126,642. This insider now owns 7,499,045 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$1.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1059.44 while generating a return on equity of -204.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0170. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5167. Second resistance stands at $1.5633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3567.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.73 million based on 265,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,570 K and income totals -578,110 K. The company made 15,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.