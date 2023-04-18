Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) to new highs

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.413, soaring 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4286 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $2.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -38.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.57 million, its volume of 1.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5058, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8903. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4299 in the near term. At $0.4435, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4585. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4013, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3863. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3727.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 112.87 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.