Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) to new highs

Analyst Insights

April 17, 2023, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) trading session started at the price of $81.54, that was 1.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.41 and dropped to $81.49 before settling in for the closing price of $81.26. A 52-week range for OTIS has been $62.49 – $87.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.60%. With a float of $413.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.70 in the near term. At $83.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are 413,243K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.00 billion. As of now, sales total 13,685 M while income totals 1,253 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,439 M while its last quarter net income were 297,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Subscribe

 

