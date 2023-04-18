Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to new highs

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.40, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.56 and dropped to $23.26 before settling in for the closing price of $23.51. Within the past 52 weeks, RDN’s price has moved between $17.83 and $23.83.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 277,998. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 171,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 25,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $543,705. This insider now owns 183,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 1.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.62 in the near term. At $23.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.02.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.67 billion based on 156,835K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,191 M and income totals 742,930 K. The company made 314,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.