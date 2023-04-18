Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.53 million

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock priced at $2.46, up 11.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.92 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. LXRX’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $3.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -72.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.10%. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 135 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 40,434,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,173,800 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 48,433,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 982,600 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,456,500. This insider now owns 5,303,814 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5182.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Looking closely at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. However, in the short run, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.92. Second resistance stands at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 518.26 million, the company has a total of 188,726K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -101,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30 K while its latest quarter income was -30,490 K.