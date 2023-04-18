Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) kicked off at the price of $129.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $130.21, down -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.66 and dropped to $127.62 before settling in for the closing price of $130.78. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has traded in a range of $77.62-$138.83.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 18.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.50%. With a float of $440.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.71, operating margin of +11.15, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 8,059,351. In this transaction Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of this company sold 60,019 shares at a rate of $134.28, taking the stock ownership to the 45,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for $137.23, making the entire transaction worth $8,236,682. This insider now owns 45,997 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.67) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.44, a number that is poised to hit 6.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.88 million, its volume of 2.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.28.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $130.77 in the near term. At $132.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $133.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $124.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.97 billion has total of 445,547K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,453 M in contrast with the sum of 14,516 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,813 M and last quarter income was 3,321 M.