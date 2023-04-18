Masco Corporation (MAS) average volume reaches $1.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $48.75, up 1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.40 and dropped to $48.56 before settling in for the closing price of $48.64. Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has traded in a range of $42.33-$58.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.40%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.26, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,808,017. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 33,947 shares at a rate of $53.26, taking the stock ownership to the 200,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,203 for $55.63, making the entire transaction worth $3,849,588. This insider now owns 258,085 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Masco Corporation’s (MAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.89 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.67 in the near term. At $49.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.99.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.16 billion has total of 225,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,680 M in contrast with the sum of 844,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,923 M and last quarter income was 115,000 K.