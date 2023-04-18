MBIA Inc. (MBI) 20 Days SMA touches 11.75%: The odds favor the bear

On April 17, 2023, MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) opened at $10.27, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $10.34. Price fluctuations for MBI have ranged from $7.86 to $14.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -21.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.70% at the time writing. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75 employees.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MBIA Inc. (MBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Looking closely at MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.67. However, in the short run, MBIA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.60. Second resistance stands at $10.70. The third major resistance level sits at $10.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

There are currently 54,965K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 583.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,000 K according to its annual income of -203,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,000 K and its income totaled -60,000 K.