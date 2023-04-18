McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $9.48, down -4.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.5038 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has traded in a range of $2.81-$10.00.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

In an organization with 520 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.20. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.39. Second resistance stands at $9.67. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.48.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 441.08 million has total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 110,420 K in contrast with the sum of -81,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,240 K and last quarter income was -38,770 K.