Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.24% last month.

Analyst Insights

April 17, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) trading session started at the price of $14.03, that was 0.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.27 and dropped to $14.01 before settling in for the closing price of $14.15. A 52-week range for MTG has been $11.38 – $15.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.00%. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 683 workers is very important to gauge.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MGIC Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

The latest stats from [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was inferior to 3.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.44. The third major resistance level sits at $14.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. The third support level lies at $13.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are 290,085K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,173 M while income totals 865,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 292,250 K while its last quarter net income were 191,440 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) last year’s performance of -24.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) opened at $28.40, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,806 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) stock priced at $15.11, up 0.86% from the previous...
Read more

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is expecting 9.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $11.17, down -2.58% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.