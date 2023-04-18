National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 773,050 K

On April 17, 2023, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) opened at $42.68, higher 2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.40 and dropped to $42.50 before settling in for the closing price of $42.54. Price fluctuations for NNN have ranged from $38.05 to $48.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $177.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.65, operating margin of +61.24, and the pretax margin is +43.29.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.29 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.70 in the near term. At $44.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.90.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

There are currently 182,087K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,050 K according to its annual income of 334,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 198,520 K and its income totaled 90,660 K.