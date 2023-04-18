Search
admin
admin

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) soared 0.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $6.76, up 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $6.6615 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has traded in a range of $3.11-$8.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.10%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 230 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.64, operating margin of -317.74, and the pretax margin is +134.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +198.46 while generating a return on equity of 33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.12.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 160,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,940 K in contrast with the sum of 73,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,350 K and last quarter income was -7,130 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) volume exceeds 4.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

-
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.06, soaring 4.48% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Samsara Inc. (IOT) 20 Days SMA touches 12.29%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
April 17, 2023, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) trading session started at the price of $20.20, that was 7.03% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Can Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) hike of 3.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
On April 17, 2023, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) opened at $0.975, higher 24.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.