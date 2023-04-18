NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) with a beta value of -0.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.7682, up 13.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9499 and dropped to $0.7534 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has traded in a range of $0.55-$63.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $6.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.82 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by -$0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3189. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9355 in the near term. At $1.0409, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7390, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6479. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5425.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.40 million has total of 27,177K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -13,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,676 K.