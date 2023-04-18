No matter how cynical the overall market is Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) performance over the last week is recorded 3.17%

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $115.42, up 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.18 and dropped to $114.59 before settling in for the closing price of $114.65. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has traded in a range of $81.91-$172.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 26.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 588.10%. With a float of $383.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6811 employees.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 39,725,208. In this transaction Director of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $113.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,450,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,750 for $113.56, making the entire transaction worth $312,290. This insider now owns 216,034 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 588.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.00.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 54.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.70 in the near term. At $117.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $118.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.52.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.89 billion has total of 640,529K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,399 M in contrast with the sum of 1,893 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,902 M and last quarter income was 318,660 K.