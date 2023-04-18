Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) performance over the last week is recorded 6.76%

Markets

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.3853, up 5.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3841 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has traded in a range of $0.35-$3.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.90%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 359 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55 and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

The latest stats from [Astra Space Inc., ASTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.36 million was inferior to 1.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7151. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4168. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4263. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4427. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3909, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3745. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3650.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.66 million has total of 270,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,370 K in contrast with the sum of -411,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -44,310 K.

Newsletter

 

-32.50% percent quarterly performance for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) trading session started at the price of $4.89, that was -0.20% drop from the session before....
Read more

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is -15.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) opened at $0.9441, lower -5.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) performance over the last week is recorded -0.50%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock priced at $26.77, up 3.69% from the...
Read more

