No matter how cynical the overall market is Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) performance over the last week is recorded 6.76%

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.3853, up 5.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3841 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has traded in a range of $0.35-$3.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.90%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 359 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55 and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

The latest stats from [Astra Space Inc., ASTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.36 million was inferior to 1.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7151. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4168. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4263. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4427. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3909, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3745. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3650.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.66 million has total of 270,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,370 K in contrast with the sum of -411,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -44,310 K.