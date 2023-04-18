No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) performance over the last week is recorded -14.76%

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.1727, down -2.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.176 and dropped to $0.1648 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.80%. With a float of $218.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 425 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.27, operating margin of -104.44, and the pretax margin is -145.81.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Bird Global Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 12,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director bought 200,000 for $0.13, making the entire transaction worth $25,960. This insider now owns 200,000 shares in total.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -146.63 while generating a return on equity of -219.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bird Global Inc.’s (BRDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

Looking closely at Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS), its last 5-days average volume was 11.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Bird Global Inc.’s (BRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1921, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3205. However, in the short run, Bird Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1787. Second resistance stands at $0.1829. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1675, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1605. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1563.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.32 million has total of 320,937K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 244,660 K in contrast with the sum of -358,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,160 K and last quarter income was -48,910 K.