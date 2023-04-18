No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) performance over the last week is recorded 64.74%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $8.74, up 107.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Over the past 52 weeks, BLBX has traded in a range of $1.04-$22.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 130.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -516.90%. With a float of $1.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.19 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.39, operating margin of -37.27, and the pretax margin is -42.79.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Blackboxstocks Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,390,006. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,130,002 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,462,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 8,183 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $10,392. This insider now owns 125,366 shares in total.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -42.79 while generating a return on equity of -86.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -516.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blackboxstocks Inc.’s (BLBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blackboxstocks Inc., BLBX], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Blackboxstocks Inc.’s (BLBX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 338.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 197.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.06. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.61 million has total of 3,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,110 K in contrast with the sum of -2,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,068 K and last quarter income was -1,153 K.