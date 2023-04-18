Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) performance over the last week is recorded 0.58%

Analyst Insights

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.98, plunging -3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.06 and dropped to $36.285 before settling in for the closing price of $38.06. Within the past 52 weeks, CPE’s price has moved between $28.91 and $65.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 54.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 169.30%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 354 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of +52.04, and the pretax margin is +37.81.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 1.84%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250 shares at a rate of $39.18, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 for $56.65, making the entire transaction worth $368,225,000. This insider now owns 5,200,780 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.4) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.44 while generating a return on equity of 48.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Looking closely at Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.43. However, in the short run, Callon Petroleum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.71. Second resistance stands at $38.77. The third major resistance level sits at $39.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.16.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.25 billion based on 61,625K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,231 M and income totals 1,210 M. The company made 704,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 272,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.

