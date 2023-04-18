No matter how cynical the overall market is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) performance over the last week is recorded 12.03%

On April 17, 2023, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) opened at $0.219, higher 9.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.245 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for CBIO have ranged from $0.06 to $0.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.90% at the time writing. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.47, operating margin of -3702.27, and the pretax margin is -994.21.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.00%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1038.04 while generating a return on equity of -31.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Looking closely at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2296, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8234. However, in the short run, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2467. Second resistance stands at $0.2633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1767.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 37,760K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 790 K according to its annual income of -8,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -40,454 K.