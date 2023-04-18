No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) performance over the last week is recorded 1.15%

On April 17, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $5.38, lower -1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $5.21 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.69 to $10.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.10% at the time writing. With a float of $155.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.03 million.

In an organization with 129 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 45.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.42. Second resistance stands at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.96.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 158,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 837.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,520 K according to its annual income of -59,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180 K and its income totaled -17,900 K.