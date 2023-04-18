No matter how cynical the overall market is ICL Group Ltd (ICL) performance over the last week is recorded -1.38%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.31, soaring 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.42 and dropped to $6.29 before settling in for the closing price of $6.30. Within the past 52 weeks, ICL’s price has moved between $6.24 and $12.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.00%. With a float of $721.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12733 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.24, operating margin of +34.87, and the pretax margin is +33.98.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 44.01%, while institutional ownership is 25.73%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 43.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 36.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.46 in the near term. At $6.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.20.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.26 billion based on 1,287,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,015 M and income totals 2,159 M. The company made 2,091 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 331,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.