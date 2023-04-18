No matter how cynical the overall market is indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.51%

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) stock priced at $8.89, up 1.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.17 and dropped to $8.855 before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. INDI’s price has ranged from $5.07 to $11.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.83 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 297,000. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $10.19, making the entire transaction worth $509,500. This insider now owns 4,298 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.95. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.26. Second resistance stands at $9.37. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.63.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.48 billion, the company has a total of 160,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,800 K while annual income is -43,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,030 K while its latest quarter income was -12,390 K.