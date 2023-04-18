No matter how cynical the overall market is, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.64%

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.70, plunging -4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $13.09 before settling in for the closing price of $13.83. Within the past 52 weeks, MAG’s price has moved between $10.32 and $18.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 383.30%. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.88 million.

The firm has a total of 11 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 383.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MAG Silver Corp., MAG], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.94. The third major resistance level sits at $14.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.34.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 102,853K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 17,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -825 K in sales during its previous quarter.