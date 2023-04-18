No matter how cynical the overall market is, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) performance over the last week is recorded 24.14%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.35. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has traded in a range of $0.54-$6.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Looking closely at TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days average volume was 5.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 79.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0588. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5267. Second resistance stands at $1.6133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1267.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 283.10 million has total of 186,269K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,030 K in contrast with the sum of -90,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,570 K and last quarter income was -24,950 K.