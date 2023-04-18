No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) performance over the last week is recorded 13.22%

April 17, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $1.76, that was 11.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.68 – $7.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 133.20%. With a float of $109.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0960, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0319. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0467 in the near term. At $2.1233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5867.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 218,080K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 419.87 million. As of now, sales total 139,910 K while income totals 17,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 46,770 K while its last quarter net income were -4,640 K.