Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) performance over the last week is recorded 30.43%

Analyst Insights

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.05. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1992 and dropped to $2.7015 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Within the past 52 weeks, TDUP’s price has moved between $0.73 and $8.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.80%. With a float of $67.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2416 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.83, operating margin of -29.83, and the pretax margin is -31.99.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ThredUp Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 56,539. In this transaction Director of this company bought 24,611 shares at a rate of $2.30, taking the stock ownership to the 54,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,890 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $15,828. This insider now owns 6,890 shares in total.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -32.00 while generating a return on equity of -53.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ThredUp Inc.’s (TDUP) raw stochastic average was set at 90.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.23 in the near term. At $3.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 275.61 million based on 101,611K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 288,380 K and income totals -92,280 K. The company made 71,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
April 17, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) trading session started at the price of $1.56, that was 6.45% jump from the session before....
Read more

-45.00% percent quarterly performance for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) opened at $0.79, higher 14.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is 2.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) stock priced at $26.18, up 1.15% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.