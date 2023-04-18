Now that AMETEK Inc.’s volume has hit 1.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $138.67, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.495 and dropped to $138.02 before settling in for the closing price of $138.35. Within the past 52 weeks, AME’s price has moved between $106.17 and $148.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.80%. With a float of $228.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19600 workers is very important to gauge.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 480,117. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,440 shares at a rate of $139.57, taking the stock ownership to the 26,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 780 for $137.54, making the entire transaction worth $107,279. This insider now owns 8,780 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

AMETEK Inc. (AME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

The latest stats from [AMETEK Inc., AME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 46.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.39. The third major resistance level sits at $141.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.85.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.08 billion based on 230,281K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,151 M and income totals 1,160 M. The company made 1,626 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 307,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.