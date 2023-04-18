Now that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.35, up 20.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has traded in a range of $0.31-$4.15.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $2.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.44 million.

In an organization with 234 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.55, operating margin of -43.79, and the pretax margin is -49.02.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 51.79%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2011, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -49.02 while generating a return on equity of -77.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2963. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4639. Second resistance stands at $0.5089. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5752. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3526, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2863. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2413.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.49 million has total of 8,458K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,100 K in contrast with the sum of -3,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,920 K and last quarter income was -1,260 K.