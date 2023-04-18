Now that SciPlay Corporation’s volume has hit 1.73 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 17, 2023, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) opened at $17.08, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.36 and dropped to $17.08 before settling in for the closing price of $17.08. Price fluctuations for SCPL have ranged from $10.60 to $18.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.40% at the time writing. With a float of $21.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.70 million.

In an organization with 855 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.41, operating margin of +22.89, and the pretax margin is +22.58.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SciPlay Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 98,825. In this transaction Interim CFO and Secretary of this company sold 5,900 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,402 shares.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.34 while generating a return on equity of 21.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.16% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SciPlay Corporation’s (SCPL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.56. However, in the short run, SciPlay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.34. Second resistance stands at $17.49. The third major resistance level sits at $17.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.78.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Key Stats

There are currently 125,429K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 671,000 K according to its annual income of 22,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,100 K and its income totaled 7,500 K.