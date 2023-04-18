Now that SL Green Realty Corp.’s volume has hit 2.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

April 17, 2023, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) trading session started at the price of $23.00, that was 6.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.51 and dropped to $22.85 before settling in for the closing price of $22.93. A 52-week range for SLG has been $19.06 – $76.74.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

In an organization with 1137 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SL Green Realty Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 164,400. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC bought 10,000 for $16.24, making the entire transaction worth $162,400. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.77 million. That was better than the volume of 2.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.73. However, in the short run, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.03. Second resistance stands at $25.60. The third major resistance level sits at $26.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.71.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

There are 64,366K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.60 billion. As of now, sales total 826,740 K while income totals -71,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 224,870 K while its last quarter net income were -58,940 K.