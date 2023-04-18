Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) soared 2.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 17, 2023, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) trading session started at the price of $0.8114, that was 2.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8206 and dropped to $0.7906 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for OCGN has been $0.75 – $3.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.70%. With a float of $215.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.13 million.

In an organization with 84 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocugen Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 108,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 2,190,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $128,000. This insider now owns 2,227,950 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6771. However, in the short run, Ocugen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8299. Second resistance stands at $0.8402. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7802. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7699.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

There are 226,418K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 197.40 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -81,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -21,939 K.