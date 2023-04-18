Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is -18.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

April 17, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) trading session started at the price of $4.05, that was -2.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. A 52-week range for OLPX has been $3.68 – $18.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.48 million.

In an organization with 174 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.02. Second resistance stands at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. The third support level lies at $3.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are 651,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.61 billion. As of now, sales total 704,270 K while income totals 244,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 130,720 K while its last quarter net income were 33,630 K.