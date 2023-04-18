Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is -15.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 17, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) opened at $0.9441, lower -5.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.8806 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for PGY have ranged from $0.57 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.00% at the time writing. With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 25.07%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4673. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9577 in the near term. At $0.9986, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0371. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8783, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8398. The third support level lies at $0.7989 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are currently 654,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 630.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 748,930 K according to its annual income of -302,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,890 K and its income totaled -34,000 K.