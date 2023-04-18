Phillips 66 (PSX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.99%

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $105.88, down -2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.20 and dropped to $103.4619 before settling in for the closing price of $106.26. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has traded in a range of $74.02-$113.53.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 683.90%. With a float of $458.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.86 million.

In an organization with 13000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.51, operating margin of +5.92, and the pretax margin is +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.35) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phillips 66’s (PSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.93, a number that is poised to hit 4.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.64. However, in the short run, Phillips 66’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.59. Second resistance stands at $107.27. The third major resistance level sits at $108.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.79. The third support level lies at $100.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.90 billion has total of 463,907K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,990 M in contrast with the sum of 11,024 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,279 M and last quarter income was 1,884 M.