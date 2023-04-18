Planet Labs PBC (PL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 52,980 K

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.32, soaring 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. Within the past 52 weeks, PL’s price has moved between $3.29 and $7.51.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.10%. With a float of $262.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 930 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 3,840. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.84, taking the stock ownership to the 942,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 274,000 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $997,113. This insider now owns 439,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 42.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.09.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.22 billion based on 274,967K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 191,260 K and income totals -161,970 K. The company made 52,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.