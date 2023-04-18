Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) volume exceeds 110.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $2.28, up 160.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $2.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has traded in a range of $1.23-$10.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $32.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110 employees.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Presto Automation Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 18,569. In this transaction CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 21,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $31,569. This insider now owns 21,598 shares in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Looking closely at Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), its last 5-days average volume was 22.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) raw stochastic average was set at 60.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 413.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 219.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5300. However, in the short run, Presto Automation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.1200. Second resistance stands at $6.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $8.0500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7700.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 192.73 million has total of 51,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,912 K in contrast with the sum of -90 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,350 K and last quarter income was -17,030 K.