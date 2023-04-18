Proterra Inc. (PTRA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.35%

On April 17, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $1.25, lower -5.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.285 and dropped to $1.125 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $1.07 to $7.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $220.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.86 million.

In an organization with 1247 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 14,445. In this transaction President, Powered & Energy of this company sold 9,535 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 317,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,192 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $13,925. This insider now owns 211,581 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.48 million. That was better than the volume of 2.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7129. However, in the short run, Proterra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2683. Second resistance stands at $1.3567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. The third support level lies at $0.9483 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 226,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 273.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 309,360 K according to its annual income of -237,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,000 K and its income totaled -80,990 K.