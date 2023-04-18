QuantumScape Corporation (QS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.25% last month.

On April 17, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) opened at $7.90, higher 1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.145 and dropped to $7.81 before settling in for the closing price of $7.85. Price fluctuations for QS have ranged from $5.11 to $18.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -736.70% at the time writing. With a float of $266.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 850 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.53 million was inferior to 6.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.32. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. The third support level lies at $7.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are currently 435,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -411,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -109,066 K.