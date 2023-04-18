R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,806 M

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) stock priced at $15.11, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.395 and dropped to $14.89 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. RCM’s price has ranged from $6.71 to $27.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -785.00%. With a float of $303.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.70 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.86, operating margin of +9.82, and the pretax margin is -3.38.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,000,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 71,767 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 71,767 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 15,000,000 for $20.43, making the entire transaction worth $306,375,000. This insider now owns 164,754,055 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.19 while generating a return on equity of -3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are R1 RCM Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.39. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.49. Second resistance stands at $15.70. The third major resistance level sits at $16.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.48.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.39 billion, the company has a total of 418,148K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,806 M while annual income is -57,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 532,800 K while its latest quarter income was -37,100 K.