Recent developments with Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.71 cents.

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) stock priced at $3.19, up 7.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. AKTS’s price has ranged from $2.28 to $5.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 99.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.58 million.

In an organization with 205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.11, operating margin of -394.50, and the pretax margin is -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 3,496. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 110,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,340 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $6,646. This insider now owns 505,502 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. However, in the short run, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. The third support level lies at $3.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 257.04 million, the company has a total of 71,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,350 K while annual income is -59,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,870 K while its latest quarter income was -11,160 K.