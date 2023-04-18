Recent developments with NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

On April 17, 2023, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) opened at $15.31, higher 5.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.21 and dropped to $15.18 before settling in for the closing price of $15.32. Price fluctuations for NEO have ranged from $6.00 to $19.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.20% at the time writing. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.70 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.35. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.55. Second resistance stands at $16.89. The third major resistance level sits at $17.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.83. The third support level lies at $14.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are currently 127,555K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 509,730 K according to its annual income of -144,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,710 K and its income totaled -22,690 K.