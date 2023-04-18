Recent developments with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.20 cents.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $26.05, down -2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.34 and dropped to $25.25 before settling in for the closing price of $26.03. Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has traded in a range of $16.83-$43.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +27.92, and the pretax margin is +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.00 in the near term. At $26.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.54. The third support level lies at $23.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.13 billion has total of 83,279K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,358 M in contrast with the sum of 108,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 279,880 K and last quarter income was 13,370 K.