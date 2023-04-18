Recent developments with Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.125, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.125 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, SYTA’s price has moved between $0.10 and $1.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.80%. With a float of $62.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.91 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3547. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1246. Second resistance stands at $0.1273. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1296. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1196, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1173. The third support level lies at $0.1146 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.09 million based on 62,269K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,550 K and income totals -23,630 K. The company made 2,568 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -528 K in sales during its previous quarter.