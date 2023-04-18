Recent developments with Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.50, soaring 2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.23 and dropped to $26.418 before settling in for the closing price of $26.51. Within the past 52 weeks, URBN’s price has moved between $17.81 and $29.74.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.80%. With a float of $60.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.90, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 37.26%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 423,045. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 16,116 shares at a rate of $26.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Co-President & COO sold 42,000 for $27.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,145,760. This insider now owns 2,361 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.46% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.49 in the near term. At $27.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.14. The third support level lies at $25.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 92,587K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,795 M and income totals 159,700 K. The company made 1,385 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.