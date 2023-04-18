Recent developments with Xylem Inc. (XYL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $104.85, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.31 and dropped to $103.47 before settling in for the closing price of $104.44. Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has traded in a range of $72.08-$118.58.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.60%. With a float of $178.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.99, operating margin of +12.00, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Xylem Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,527,837. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 56,298 shares at a rate of $98.19, taking the stock ownership to the 287,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS sold 15,942 for $100.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,601,009. This insider now owns 12,146 shares in total.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.41 while generating a return on equity of 10.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.76% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xylem Inc.’s (XYL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Xylem Inc.’s (XYL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.48 in the near term. At $106.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $107.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.64. The third support level lies at $101.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.93 billion has total of 180,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,522 M in contrast with the sum of 355,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,506 M and last quarter income was 149,000 K.