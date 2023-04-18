Search
Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) with a beta value of 2.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock priced at $0.388, up 11.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.388 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. RCON’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $2.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 277.20%. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 188 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recon Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 8.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 196.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9897, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9387. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4532 in the near term. At $0.4726, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5052. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4012, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3686. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3492.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.17 million, the company has a total of 29,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,510 K while annual income is 14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,598 K while its latest quarter income was -16,953 K.

