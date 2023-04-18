Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) last year’s performance of -7.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 17, 2023, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) opened at $16.50, higher 4.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.17 and dropped to $16.50 before settling in for the closing price of $16.13. Price fluctuations for REPL have ranged from $13.05 to $29.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.30% at the time writing. With a float of $45.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 206 employees.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 375,450. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $25.03, taking the stock ownership to the 229,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 10,687 for $14.59, making the entire transaction worth $155,923. This insider now owns 130,146 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -25.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Looking closely at Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.93. However, in the short run, Replimune Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.21. Second resistance stands at $17.53. The third major resistance level sits at $17.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.87.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

There are currently 56,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 965.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -118,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -39,690 K.