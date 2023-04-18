Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,734 M

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.97. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.52 and dropped to $58.6721 before settling in for the closing price of $58.82. Within the past 52 weeks, RBA’s price has moved between $47.72 and $71.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 109.60%. With a float of $110.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 14.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 215,915. In this transaction Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $61.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Customer Advoc. Officer sold 2,100 for $61.73, making the entire transaction worth $129,633. This insider now owns 20,764 shares in total.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 32.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

The latest stats from [Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, RBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was inferior to 2.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.85. The third major resistance level sits at $60.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.71 billion based on 111,185K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,734 M and income totals 319,660 K. The company made 443,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.