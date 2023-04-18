RLJ (RLJ Lodging Trust) climbed 1.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 17, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) trading session started at the price of $10.29, that was 1.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.51 and dropped to $10.26 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. A 52-week range for RLJ has been $9.27 – $14.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLJ Lodging Trust stocks. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 32.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.57 in the near term. At $10.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are 161,653K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.70 billion. As of now, sales total 1,194 M while income totals 41,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 302,190 K while its last quarter net income were 6,610 K.